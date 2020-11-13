4 hours ago

Michy, the mother of Shatta Wale’s son has opened up on her readiness to work with the dancehall artiste.



Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix on the set of Lilwin’s ‘Cocoa Season’ series, Michy said she will accept to work with Shatta Wale.

However, she indicated that it will be awkward to work with the father of her son, Majesty.

According to her, she feels shy around him, but since it is business, she will put everything aside to work with him.

She also disclosed her readiness to kiss Shatta Wale if the work demands them to do so.

Michy jokingly stated that the cameraman can pause for her to frown after kissing her ex-boyfriend.

