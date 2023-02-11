3 hours ago

The Koforidua Court B has remanded into police custody the 10 illegal miners arrested for engaging in galamsey in the Asiakwa portion of the Atewa forest reserve to reappear on February 21, 2022.

The other 9 suspects who were also arrested on Wednesday by the forestry guards for engaging in galamsey in the Samang Dwaso portion of the Atewa forest reserve were also remanded to reappear on the same day.

Prosecution which prayed the court for the suspects to be remanded indicated that the police are still conducting further investigations.

The Kibi Forestry Division manager Emmanuel Antwi who has been speaking to Citi News about their recent daily patrols in the Atewa forest reserve said “the commission is poised to fully execute its mandate to the letter.”

Source: citifmonline