13 minutes ago

The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II has called for the immediate arrest of illegal miners in Kyebi and its environs.

His call comes after the Kyebi treatment plant was shut down by the Ghana Water Company Limited due to high turbidity caused by the continuous pollution of the river Birim by illegal miners.

The Okyenhene made this call during a courtesy call on him by the Association of Small-Scale Miners.

According to citinewsroom.com, the chief described the activities as criminal acts as it also pose a health risk to the people in the community due to the galamsey activities.

Okyenhene “bemoaned the lack of supervision of water bodies over the years in the fight against galamsey called for the retooling of the inspectorates division of the Minerals Commission and other responsible agencies in both human and logistical capacities to help achieve the needed results."

Source: Ghanaweb