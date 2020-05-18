2 hours ago

Musician Sista Afia claims she has restored and revived some dead career through her recent beef with fellow female musicians, Freda Rhymz and Eno Barony.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the “Jeje” hitmaker denied all false allegations levelled against her by Freda Rhymz and Akuapem Poloo.

She stated that she has no sexual relationship with Shatta Wale, Bisa Kdei and Medikal hence those accusing her are just misinterpreting her closeness to these male artistes.

Sista Afia added she can’t be blamed for being sexy, hot and talented.

According to her, she does not focus on negativity and also does not dwell on people who dislike her and her music, rather her energies and focus are channelled to people who show her love.

She denied that she is teaming up with Medikal to battle Eno, Strongman and Sister Debbie, and added, she had no idea Eno has released another new song titled “Force them to play nonsense”.

