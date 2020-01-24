3 hours ago

The former coach of the senior men's national team, James Kwasi Appiah says that he is an avid supporter of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and prays that his former side will triumph over the Phobians in Sunday's super clash.

Hearts of Oak will host Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium in the match day six encounter in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians have been in fine form going into the fierce encounter on Sunday with Hearts without a defeat in their last three matches while Kotoko have been limping in their last three games, recording their only victory in three matches against Ebusua Dwarfs last Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Kwasi Appiah represented Asante Kotoko during two stints with the first coming from 1983-1993 before making a short stint after sojourns abroad.

In an interview with Accra based Angel Fm, he professed his love for his former club and the wish that they triumph on Sunday.

"Being with Kotoko for over 15-16years automatically makes me a true Fabulous , so I am a Kotoko Supporter, I pray they beat Hearts of Oak on Sunday .

"Kotoko vs hearts of oak games are normally not based on good form , at times the one with good form share tears after the 90minutes."he added.