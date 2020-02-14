20 minutes ago

Nothing I Get hitmaker Fameye has disclosed that he can't confirm winning 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) new artiste of the year because of what happened to Medikal in 2017.

In an interview with Amansan Krakye on Radio Central, Fameye was asked if he has been sleeping since most industry players have suggested that he will win VGMA 2020 new artiste.

"I can't sleep when I go to bed oo because it happened before. They did it to Medikal so the new artiste is not a done deal for me. But everything is in the hands of God. If it's not God's will it won't happen", he said.

Medikal lost the new artiste of the year category to Fancy Gadam at the 2017 VGMA and that has been a lesson to many artistes.