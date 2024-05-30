7 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, and some members of Ghana's parliament probably had a lot to think about after an engagement with the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye.

Apostle Nyamekye, in a viral video clip of the engagement, could be heard urging Ghanaians to learn to live selfless lives.

"Your Excellency, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana; the convenor of this meeting, the Right Honourable Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin; Your Ladyship, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, the Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana; for the sake of time, please permit me to address the rest of us as ladies and gentlemen, good evening.

"... all of us who desire to have a good name, you need to serve humanity. Now, the suggestion that I'm going to offer is this: live and work for the good of people," the pastor said.

He then turned to face the politicians at the event and gave them a dressing-down on how they have managed to make the country's democracy about money.

He said that the actions of the political class in the country would soon lead to criminals leading the country.

"Maybe I should turn here and look at the faces of my parliamentarians. You are making democracy too expensive. The monetisation of what we call democracy is dangerous. Soon we are not going to have good leaders because you will need people who have cash, and it doesn't matter where they got the cash from.

"This thing is dangerous. If we think that we cannot follow this American democracy, let us stop it. Let us design something that would help this nation. It is dangerous, and I'm even afraid of the future; I'm afraid of the future," the Pentecost chairman fumed.

He also slammed the politicians for tricking Ghanaians into voting for them by giving them meagre items like cutlasses and lanterns, rather than putting measures in place to better the lives of ordinary citizens.

"How can you deceive people just by buying a cutlass for them, and you pride yourself on it? What a shame. I pray that God will save this land. God will save this land because many of us are poor, and instead of investing in them, you deceive them with lanterns and cutlasses. May God have mercy on us," he said.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; and the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, could be seen looking on quietly as the pastor was addressing them.

There were mixed feelings at the event as some people could be seen clapping while others had their hands covering their mouths.

Watch a video of the pastor's remarks below (from 19:00):

Credit: Ghanaweb