4 hours ago

A former National Democratic Congress (NDC) deputy national youth organizer, Edem Agbana has declared himself the “nightmare” of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ketu North Constituency ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Edem is one of nine candidates running to represent the people of Ketu North in the 9th Parliament of Ghana’s 4th republic.

This comes after the incumbent, Dr. James Klutse Avedzi, announced his intention not to run for re-election.

Speaking during the filing of his nomination to run for office on the NDC ticket, Agbana stated that he and his team conducted research to understand the NDC’s dwindling electoral fortunes in the Volta Region, and that the findings convinced them that he is the right candidate to lead the party in the constituency.

“We have done our homework, and we know what we are up against. But I am confident that with the support of the people and by the grace of God, we will be able to drive the NPP far away from any political base or victory in the Ketu North Constituency,” he said.

The NPP’s recent gains in the Volta Region, particularly John Peter Amewu’s historic win in the Hohoe Constituency in the 2020 general elections and the narrow margin by which the NPP’s 2020 candidate, Kofi Dzamesi, lost to the incumbent Klutse Avedzi, have marked the governing party’s rise in the Volta Region.

Edem Agbana, on the other hand, remains undeterred, claiming that he is determined to reverse the trend at least in the Ketu North constituency.

If Agbana wins the NDC primaries on May 13, he could face former chieftaincy minister Kofi Dzamesi, who lost the 2020 general election by about 5,000 votes.

Agbana, on the other hand, is unconcerned about his opponent, claiming that he is focused on winning the hearts and minds of the people of Ketu North with a new wave of positive youthful exuberance and dynamism.

“Even prior to the vetting and anything else, the people of Ketu North are already asking the delegates to vote for Edem Agbana. That should tell you how much confidence the people are already reposing in Edem Agbana. That is already scaring the NPP away,” he said.

His declaration as the NPP’s “nightmare” in the Ketu North Constituency has set the tone for what promises to be a hotly contested parliamentary election in 2024.

Source: citifmonline