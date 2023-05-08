2 hours ago

Dr. Clement Apaak, the Member of Parliament for Builsa South, says he feels ashamed to be a Ghanaian under the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

The lawmaker noted that the level of corruption under this government has gone global, with some politicians from other countries taking a swipe at the president.

He referenced a December 2022 tweet by Nigerian Senator Shehu Sani, who slammed Akufo-Addo for calling on African leaders to stop begging the West for money but was at the IMF seeking a bailout.

Some Ghanaians lambasted the senator over his tweet.

But Dr. Apaak has revisited the issue, stating that the senator cannot be blamed because the government has been reckless and corrupt and has allowed galamsey to thrive despite the promise to end it.

He said in a tweet that Ghana is now a butt of jokes, ridicule, and mockery.

“I’m ashamed to be a Ghanaian under this corrupt, reckless, galamsey, duplicitous Akufo-Addo/Bawumia gov’t. Our once-respected nation has become a butt of jokes, ridicule and mockery as a result of this atrocious gov’t. Can you blame Senator Shehu? Wahali, we must rescue Ghana!”