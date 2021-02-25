3 hours ago

Human Rights Lawyer, Mary Ohenewah Afful has revealed that she has been attracted to married men at an early age just when she had fully developed “heavy beasts, buttocks and hips”.

The worried lawyer said this persistent attraction has been her problem since she turned 15 though she developed an interest in a relationship with a single man and got married at the age of 24.

Narrating her ordeal, Lawyer Ohenewaa said, “I have a problem. I am attracted to married men from age 15 when I had fully developed with heavy beasts, buttocks and hips. However, I entered into a sexual relationship at age 21 then I married same person at age 24.”

According to her, though married men kept proposing love to her even when she was legally married, the situation has exacerbated following her divorce in 2016.

“Now am divorced after so many years of marriage and separation. I had my divorce in June 2016 even when I had divorced a lot of marriages from 2010 in the law courts, mine was hanging around my neck like a stethoscope. Now that I am very single and free and a single struggling mother, I still get attracted to fully married men even when I was married, they never stopped proposing to me in my wedding band,” she shares.

Sharing her experience, the Human rights advocate said dating single and divorced men is difficult because she believes “they are play boys” whose “nonsense” she can hardly tolerate.

She said, “I won’t lie that I have not dated married men. They are very good. Good giving, I mean they respond to money issues swiftly. But they are still married. How long can you hang around a married man…it’s just a total waste of time.”

The single Lawyer who is ready to marry in the next two months, prays that God brings along her path, a wealthy man with chains of businesses, mansions and cars.

“So to come to my biggest issue right now…Mary wants to marry in 2 months. Obviously a single or divorced man. But I don’t have a man right now. I just want God to drop a good man to me with a beautiful mansion, a fleet of cars, a group of companies, and the rest. Not forgetting a strong energetic man, with a good performing dick, very neat, good manners, and respectful,” the lawyer shared her deep thoughts.

Lawyer Mary Ohenewaa Afful.

Ohenewaa Human Rights Advocacy