Bashiru Hayford, an experienced football coach, has expressed confidence that he can lead either Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko, two of Ghana's most prominent clubs, to win both the domestic league and a continental trophy if given the opportunity to manage them.

Although he last coached a club actively in the Ghana Premier League in 2020, during a brief stint with Legon Cities FC, Hayford has not retired from coaching and remains eager to take on the challenge.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Hayford shared his vision for either Hearts or Kotoko, explaining how he could make them a dominant force both in Ghana and on the continent.

He stated, "I am ever ready to coach if called upon. Though I'm unattached now, I have not quit coaching. I am more matured now and my understanding of the game has grown, I am available for either Kotoko or Hearts."

"When given the opportunity to coach any of these clubs, within 3 years, I will possibly deliver a continental trophy. I normally use my first year of appointment to assess the players since, groom the team and correct some mistakes. In the second year with some little infusion of new players, we are good to go. If we don't win the league in my second year, surely in the 3rd season it will be a done deal."

"We can possibly win a continental trophy but it will not be immediate", he landed

Hayford outlined his three-year plan for whichever club hires him, stating that he would use his first year to assess the players, groom the team, and correct any mistakes.

In the second year, he would introduce some new players to the squad, and the team would be ready to compete for the league title.

He assured the interviewer that if the team failed to win the league by the second year, they would undoubtedly achieve it in the third season.

Although he believes it is possible to win a continental trophy, Hayford acknowledged that it would not happen immediately.

Hayford is currently one of the most respected coaches in Ghana, having won two league titles with Asante Kotoko in 2008 and AshantiGold SC in 2015.

He most recently coached the Ocean Stars of Somalia for one year after leading Ghana's senior women's national team, the Black Queens, to the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations.