Veteran Ghanaian coach Bashir Hayford has expressed his keen interest in taking on the vacant coaching role at Hearts of Oak.

The position became available following the departure of David Ocloo, who moved to Kotoko after serving as the interim coach for the Accra-based side.

Hearts of Oak began the season with high hopes under the guidance of Samuel Boadu, a coach who had previously won the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

However, as results took a downturn, Boadu had to be let go, and Serbian trainer Slavko Matic was brought in as his replacement.

Unfortunately, Matic faced a similar fate as poor results continued to plague the team, leading to his sacking at the hands of disappointed fans.

With the team struggling and in need of stability, David Ocloo was appointed as the interim coach to guide them through the rest of the season.

Under Ocloo's guidance, the team managed a 12th-place finish in the Ghana Premier League.

When asked by Mothers FM if he was ready to coach Hearts of Oak, Bashir Hayford confidently responded, "Why not? I am ever ready if only they see me as a helper. Look at my pedigree. I don't know the team that will be difficult for me to coach if given the opportunity. For now, they won't advertise for you to apply, but I am ever ready if only they see me as a helper."

Hayford's enthusiasm and confidence in his coaching abilities could make him a strong contender for the position, and it remains to be seen if Hearts of Oak will consider him as they search for a new coach to lead the team.