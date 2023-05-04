13 minutes ago

Gospel musician, Broda Sammy has taken a swipe at Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro, the founder of Alabaster International Ministries, claiming that he is bigger than him.

In the eyes of the Lord, according to Broda Sammy, Prophet Oduro is miles away from him.

He said this in response to the preacher's recent criticism on seasoned gospel group, Daughters of Glorious Jesus.

Daughters of Glorious Jesus recently came under attack from Prophet Oduro when they admitted on United Showbiz that despite being Christians, they like listening to love songs by artists like Kojo Antwi and Amakye Dede.

But this kind of Christianity, according to the pastor who addressed the issue in his church, sets a bad example for other Christians and will ultimately lead to the gospel's demise.

According to him, regardless of the song's subject matter, "as a sincere Christian, you have no business listening to circular music."

However, in an interview with Kumasi-based Hello FM, Broda Sammy noted that Prophet Kofi Oduro's comments show that he [Oduro] is interested in trends.

He claimed that the preacher takes delight in turning matters that do not affect him into ones that concern him.

Broda Sammy made public the insults and curses Prophet Oduro had hurled at him in 2018 when he wrote his song "Nipa Fuu Na Odi Nsem Fuu".

He claimed that, given his advanced age, calling and reprimanding him instead of publicly criticizing him was the finest thing Prophet Oduro could have done.

According to Broda Sammy, he is even greater than Prophet Oduro and the Lord's eyes. He emphasized that while he [Kofi Oduro] cannot prophesy to God, they [gospel musicians] will be worshipping God with songs in Heaven.

"Nothing is wrong with what the Daughters of the Glorious Jesus said. Even I regularly ask God to direct my life's steps while singing the song 'Obra'. You know, this Kofi Oduro only cares about trends, and he enjoys dabbling in subjects that don't directly affect him," he claimed, adding that, the Prophet rose to fame by riding on his [Sammy's] name.

"I'm bigger than you—even in the eyes of the Lord. Because I'm going to sing to the Lord when we get to Heaven, but you can't preach or prophesy to God. I'm speaking spiritually, not physically," he told Dave Hammer on the Entertainment Review show.

Source: ENYP/Ghanaguardian.com