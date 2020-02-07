1 hour ago

Stonebwoy has, for the first time, opened up on parting ways with Kelvyn Boy who was once his protégé under his Bhim Nation record label.

In an interview with the press at Golden Tulip Hotel on Friday, the ‘Bawasaba’ hitmaker said although Kelvyn Boy has been jabbing him indirectly, he chooses to pay no heed to him.

“We all see it clear, I get tweets that ridicule and insult me. I have got many messages and I don’t show them to anyone. If I give attention to them I will drop to a level where Ghanaians will not be happy about,” Stonebwoy said.

Stonebwoy made this assertion when he was advising top musicians and industry players who are interested in signing emerging artistes onto their record label.

The Bhimnation boss groomed Kelvyn Boy before his rise to fame. Kelvyn Boy was kicked out of the label for reasons best known to the two parties.

According to Stonebwoy, Kelvyn Boy has since been jabbing him on many platforms and he wouldn’t reply because he doesn’t have the time.

Stonebwoy mentioned Kelvyn Boy’s Yawa No Dey song with rapper M.anifest as one of the tunes he believes was directed at him.

“I will blame it on Ghanaian acts not fixing things before bringing people on musically. Personally, there is always an attitude. I think Ghanaians know everything but keep quiet and stare like they do not. We are bigger than lots of things and we have to move on. But let's not stay blind to the clear picture and do the needful.

“This particular person is someone who is being produced and managed by my former manager. Let's keep somethings on the clean, I get songs that M.anifest my brother feature [sic] and he’s throwing shades and all. I mean, I am the captain of one of the biggest beefs in this country so these ones are not close,” Stonebwoy said.

He lauded the Chief Executive Officer of Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah, for his ability to control artistes signed under his record label.

“This is advice to people who think they are on top of the ladder and might want to sign other artistes. I think it’s time we fix structures that seem to work. I admire Lynx Entertainment to an extent. They seem to always have that record of working with acts and doing it right to an extent, but even that they don’t have it easy, there is an issue with exit and the rest,” he said.

Source: myjoyonline