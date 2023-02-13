4 hours ago

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has been giving reasons for his deafening silence.

Henry Quartey who has served as the regional minister for the capital of Ghana since 2021, launched the ‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ campaign with a view of helping to bring discipline and sanity to the region.

Mr. Quartey has through this campaign demolished a number of structures at unauthorised places and waterways, and cleared some major streets of hawkers among others. He also took on persons who had built on Ramsar sites.

He also introduced the operation clean your frontage to force people living in Accra to keep their environs clean.

Mr. Quartey also succeeded in relocating onion traders from Agbogbloshie to Adjen Kotoku Market in the Ga West Municipality.

Meanwhile, the Greater Accra Regional Minister has gone on the quiet in the last few months with rumours rife that he has given up on this ‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ campaign following the massive resistance he encountered from affected persons.

Speaking for the first time following his supposed self-imposed exile, the Greater Accra Regional Minister said he was charging his battery and will bounce back strong.

“Maybe I haven’t put much petrol in the car, this is 2023, some people said I have resigned, others also said I am slow, or I have gone to bed, but I am a battery, and I am charging,” he said.

The Minister made this known when he addressed the 8th Investiture Ceremony of the Advertising Association of Ghana over the weekend.

Mr. Quartey used the opportunity to call for concerted efforts to accelerate the passage of the advertising bill to mitigate the indiscriminate mounting of billboards.

“When you go outside of this jurisdiction, billboards are properly done, it’s a system, we have to walk the talk.”

“The problem is that I need a billboard because I have to campaign and my brother [Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah] also needs a billboard, so we are not able to tell the Goro people to back off. Very soon I am going to strike about this indiscipline about billboards, mark my words; we will do the job,” Mr. Quartey said.