39 minutes ago

Former Ghana defender and management committee member of the Black Stars, Samuel Osei Kuffour is confident that the Black Stars will defeat Portugal in Ghana's opening game.

The Black Stars have been handed a tricky group and are clearly the underdogs in a group which contains Portugal, Korea and Uruguay.

Otto Addo's men defeated Switzerland 2-0 in their last friendly game before entering Qatar arousing believe and optimism among many Ghanaians.

Samuel Osei Kuffour who had a storied career playing for Bayern Munich, AS Roma played for Ghana at its maiden FIFA World Cup in Germany in 2006.

"The Black Stars need to control the game and play to our best," he said.

“They should not think about the best players Portugal have. If we focus on one player, they will surprise us.

“They must play collectively as a unit. I know things have changed at the training and I am confident the team will triumph against Portugal," he concluded.