Former Black Stars goalkeeper who is currently the goalkeeper's trainer Richard Olele Kingson says that the Black Stars will qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and also win the title.

The highly optimistic coach has asked for the support of Ghanaians and the trust that the technical team will do the best for Ghana.

Ghana has a new coach in the shape of former technical advisor Chris Hughton who took charge last month after Otto Addo stepped down.

The AFCON tournament which will be hosted in Ivory Coast was supposed to have taken place in 2023 but has been rescheduled for 2024.

In an interview with Akoma FM, the former Ghana goalie believes that Ghana can win the next AFCON title after more than forty years drought.

“I will tell Ghanaians to exercise patience and support the team. Yes, everyone has his choice of players but we must all support those the coaches will select.

“I am a man of faith and I know we are going to qualify for the next Afcon and also looking forward that Ghana wins the trophy. For the qualification, I know we will secure it but I'm also thinking about winning the Afcon and bringing the Cup home.

“We have to work towards it and surely with faith Ghana will win it,” Richard Kingston said.

Ghana will take on Angola in a doubleheader in the qualifiers for the next AFCON tournament later this month.