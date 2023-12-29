18 hours ago

Parliamentary Aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Old Tafo Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Louise Carol Serwaa Donkor, has pledged to prioritize the development of the area if elected as the Member of Parliament (MP).

She has disclosed the establishment of the Tafo-Pankrono Development Fund to source funding to develop communities in the Old Tafo Constituency.

According to her, the focus must not always be on using resources from the central government to develop communities, but innovative ways should be explored to address the myriad of challenges affecting society.

Dr. Serwaa Donkor made the remarks after she successfully filed her nominations to fulfill the party’s guidelines ahead of its parliamentary primaries.

The National Coordinator of the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme (NAELP) maintained that her leadership qualities make her the best choice to lead the Old Tafo Constituency in the 2024 elections.

“I understand development; I understand leadership. All my life, I have been in service, I have been in positions of leadership, and what I have learned is what I want to bequeath my community or society with, she added.

Although she lost her bid to represent the Old Tafo Constituency in the 2019 parliamentary primaries, she is confident that delegates will endorse her this time around.

She believes the glory of the Lord will manifest, and delegates will vote massively to enable her to bring the needed development to the Old Tafo Constituency.

Asked if she is confident of defeating the incumbent MP, Dr Serwaa Donkor intimated that “it is not about defeating anybody; it is just a contest; somebody is going to emerge a winner, and I am going to emerge a winner, and afterwards we are all going to work together to break the eight and make Dr Mahamudu Bawumia the next President of Ghana. That is what I am interested in.”

She also pledged to mobilize party supporters in the constituency to ensure the NPP emerges victorious in the 2024 elections.

Delegates and other party supporters in the constituency came out in their numbers to support Dr. Serwaa Donkor, who they say is the best person to be the Member of Parliament for the Old Tafo constituency.

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng.