24 minutes ago

Coach of Bafana Bafana Molefi Ntseki says that he is confident his side will beat Ghana in their AFCON qualify later this match.

The team will lock horns on 25th March to determine who qualifies for the AFCON and tops the group with Ghana currently leading the group on goal difference.

Ghana beat South Africa by 2-0 in the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium but both sides will be forced to field a team made up of mainly local players with the coronavirus pandemic forcing most foreign clubs not to release their players

"We are confident of beating Ghana and I believe my boys will deliver to give South Africa the advantage to qualify for Afcon.” the coach Ashh FM in an interview.

“I’m a bit worried about not having my full team in camp for the Ghana game due to the weekend league fixtures but as a coach that is my duty to work on that.”

"We know the qualities of Ghanaians and having to camp their local players for about a month is a plus for them. Covid-19 has affected football globally and in the South Africa part.”

The match will come of on Thursday, March 25, at 16:00 GMT