3 hours ago

Former National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku is considering contesting for parliamentary elections in the Akropong constituency.

Sammi Awuku, who is also the Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show said: “There is a huge and considerable level of support from the chiefs and people of the Akropong constituency.”

“There is an MP in the constituency, so I will have to start deep consultation., Before I make any decision, I will have to speak to some key leaders in government. I will support the party’s mobilisation drive,” he added.

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will hold its parliamentary primaries in February 2024.

Nominations will be accepted between December 20, 2023, and January 4, 2024.

It has also set November 4, 2023, as the date for its presidential primaries to select a flagbearer for the general elections in 2024.

However, if more than five candidates file to run in the primaries, the party will call a Special Congress on August 26.

The nomination period for the presidential primaries will begin on May 26 and end on June 24, 2023.

Source: citifmonline