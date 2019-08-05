2 hours ago

"I'm convinced! God wants the world to pay attention to HIM! It's His world, did we forget?", these are the words of Ghanaian screen goddess, Yvonne Nelson.

Taking to her Twitter to express her opinion on how Coronavirus is dominating and crippling countries all over the world, she said, it is God's way of reminding each and everyone, that he owns the world.

"Pay attention to God," she added.

She further advised her fans and the general public to stop complaining about any hardships because "God has been really good to you and your family! Appreciate the little things."

Meanwhile, restriction of movements in some parts of Accra, Tema, Kasoa, and Kumasi is in full force for two weeks, as a way of controlling the spread of the dreaded novel Coronavirus in Ghana.

These areas are described by the Ghana Health Service as the epicenters, where substantial numbers of the virus have been recorded.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday during his fourth televised address to the nation since the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Ghana, noted that the lockdown which is subject to review, is to achieve five key objectives.

These are – limit and stop the importation of the virus; contain its spread; provide adequate care for the sick; limit the impact of the virus on social and economic life, and inspire the expansion of our domestic capability and deepen our self-reliance.

Stop complaining......God has been really good to you and your family! Appreciate the lil things🙏🏽

— 𝓨𝓥𝓞𝓝𝓝𝓔 | 𝓝𝓔𝓛𝓢𝓞𝓝 (@yvonnenelsongh) March 29, 2020

Pay ATTENTION to GOD!

— 𝓨𝓥𝓞𝓝𝓝𝓔 | 𝓝𝓔𝓛𝓢𝓞𝓝 (@yvonnenelsongh) March 29, 2020

You now understand how important the simple things in life are right? Like good health.Well there you go! The cars, first class tickets, chanel bags and face painting mean nothing now! Peeps will pay millions for good health now! Appreciate your life!

— 𝓨𝓥𝓞𝓝𝓝𝓔 | 𝓝𝓔𝓛𝓢𝓞𝓝 (@yvonnenelsongh) March 29, 2020

Source: Ghanaweb