26 minutes ago

Embattled Kumasi Asante Kotoko defender, Empem Dacosta has stated that he willing to fight for a starting spot in the team when the league season resumes.

The player has been a pale shadow of himself putting in a string of underwhelming performances this season in the Ghana Premier League.

In one of such games against Berekum Chelsea the defender was sent off and since then was on the fringes of the first team.

According to the defender, he has failed to display the performance that convinced Asante Kotoko to buy him from Karela United.

The tough tackling defender has failed to replicate his form at Karela United and was nearly sent on loan to struggling side Legon Cities.

“I haven’t done what I did at Karela at Kotoko that was why I was worried about they transferring me. Right now I have been maintained and this is the time to showcase the real Empem Dacosta they knew already,” he told Kumasi-based Light FM.

“I will secure a starting berth in Coach Maxwell Konadu’s first XI if the league resumes right now. I have secretly worked hard and prepared for a blast,” he concluded.