43 minutes ago

Head coach of South Africa Hugo Broos says he is disappointed his side failed to qualify for the play offs of the Qatar 2022 World Cup despite been in pole position.

Ghana inflicted a painful 1-0 defeat on South Africa in the last game of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday evening.

A 33rd minute penalty was converted by the Black Stars captain on his 100th cap after Leicester defender Daniel Amartey was adjudged to have been fouled in the box during a corner kick.

That was the only goal of the game as South Africa who had led the group for a long time failed to make the play offs in March next year.

Speaking after the game the 69 year old Belgian coach says that he did not see the incident that led to the penalty but his players were surprised at the decision.

"I was very disappointed with the perfomance of the referee because he allowed Ghana to play aggressively."

"On the penalty, i didn't see anything because it mostly difficult to see an incident in that angle from the bench. The only thing i saw was Amartey lying down and my players looking surprised."

"I'm disappointed today because we were very close. It was only decided with a goal difference. Like you said we did well in the last three months."

"Ghana is a very good side. They are one of the best in Africa, they have quality players and could possibly qualify. We came with just one mindset and that was to win but we came up against a strong side. No one can blame us for not qualifying."

"We should have killed it the Zimbabwe game, we should have scored more goals to qualify and that would have made it impossible for Ghana to qualify."

"It didn't have any impact on us. I didn't know Ghana needed just a win because i didn't check the table, i only went to post-match five minutes after the Ethiopia game." He concluded