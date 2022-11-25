1 hour ago

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has expressed his disappointment at losing 3-2 to Portugal in a match that was close as the results suggested.

Ghana had a clear game plan in the first half to cede possession to the Portuguese and hit them on the counter-break something which they did with very little success as they kept the Portuguese at bay but barely troubled their goal area.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opening goal from the penalty spot, hammering in after the referee awarded a highly contentious penalty for Portugal after an apparent dive from the former Manchester United forward following a close incident with Mohammed Salisu.

The former Manchester United player had a couple of chances early on but a low shot was saved by Lawrence Ati-Zigi and he also headed wide at the far post.

The forward had a goal disallowed for a push on Alexander Djiku while at the other end, Ghana did not have a single shot in the opening period.

The Black Stars improved in the second half as Mohammed Kudus’ shot went wide of the post after a decent build up from midfield.

Ghana captain Andre Ayew equalised from close range as he tapped in a cross from Baba Abdul Rahman after the Portugal defence failed to deal with it.

Few minutes later, Portugal responded with two goals in two minutes to close the contest as Joao Felix converted a delightfully clipped finish and substitute Rafael Leao coolly stroking in just seconds after coming on.

With the heading to an end, Osman Bukhari headed in a late consolation for the lack Stars and there could have been real drama in the ninth minute of stoppage time as Inaki Williams intercepted a ball from Diogo Costa but the Athletic Bilbao forward slipped at the crucial moment and a feeble shot was cleared off the line.

Otto Addo made his frustrations clear during the post match press conference.

"Surely, we are very disappointed especially when I see the penalty situation. I think that up to that point we really had a good match. Ball possession was for Portugal, we knew they were good.

We didn’t play our counters very well but I think we defended well and allowed less chances. I was hoping that second half when they push more, we will have more space but when they scored the goal the game changed.

I think it was a wrong decision, we were playing the ball and surely there is contact afterwards. I don’t know why VAR didn’t come up, there is no explanation for me and then it’s difficult playing against World Class team when they are leading, it’s very difficult to play against them but we were brave.

We tried as much, we scored two goals, we always came back with a little bit of luck and with Inaki’s trick trying to stay behind the goalkeeper, we had a big chance to score the third but very unlucky. I can talk for hours but the bottom line is in the end we got zero points."

The defeat leaves Ghana at the bottom of Group H after Uruguay and South Korea played out a goalless draw earlier on Thursday.

The Black Stars will now turn their attention to the match against South Korea on Monday before tackling Uruguay on December 2 at the Education City stadium.