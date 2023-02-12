2 hours ago

The head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Slavko Matic has hit hard at the supporters of the club for being glory hunters and not real supporters.

He says that when the team loses there is all sort of negativity from the supporters but the club need supporters who will stick around in good and bad times and not person who only come around in good times.

"I'm very disappointed in the supporters.When the team losses then you will hear all kinds of negative reactions from the supporters,we need supporters not fans.When the team losses, the supporters still have to support the boys". he told StarTimes after the game.

Accra Hearts of Oak scored three second half goals to beat Berekum Chelsea 3-1 on Matchday 17 of the betPawa Premier League.

The Phobians were in dire need of a win to stage a massive comeback in their title charge having gone two games without a win.

Accra Hearts of Oak drew 0-0 with Legon Cities and lost 1-0 to Real Tamale United in their last two outings to drop out of the top four. VIDEO BELOW: