1 hour ago

Self-acclaimed dancehall artiste Shatta Wale says he is disappointed in Sarkodie for releasing a diss song at a time when a pandemic is killing thousands of people across the world.

Asked about his take on Sarkodie’s ‘Sub Zero’ track released last night in which the rapper seemed to have taken shots at some artists including himself (Shatta Wale), he said even though he is yet to listen to the track, he is surprised that Sarkodie will overlook the seriousness of the current situation to engage in beefing.

“Sarkodie is talking about beefs and the industry is happy?. I am disappointed though, at this time?,” He told MzGee on TV3 this morning.

Shatta Wale wondered why Sarkodie did not choose to contribute to the fight against coronavirus but has rather chosen to engage in beefing which will result in disunity in the music industry, especially at a time when there is the need for unity.

“I thought you were going to tell me he has donated to some needy people. But if Sarkodie has thrown a shot at me in this time of our life where people are dying, where people need help….. If it was me they will tell me I need attention at this time, if it was me people will say Charles don’t you think your brand is going down?. My brand has never gone down,” He said.

Sarkodie last night released ‘Sub Zero’ in which he addressed some artistes who have over the years called him out.

The song sparked various reactions on twitter which included some mentioning Shatta Wale as one of the victims.

Listen to Sarkodie's 'Sub Zero' below

