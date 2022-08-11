29 minutes ago

Former Hearts of Oak striker, Kofi Kordzi says that he has ended his association with Hearts of Oak and will never play for the club again.

The 27-year-old striker was recently released among some five other players as they are deemed surplus to requirements.

Kofi Kordzi has had two stints with Accra Hearts of Oak but says that he will never play for the rainbow side if even they give him billions of dollars.

“Football is played with the heart but before God and man even if Hearts of Oak give me billions of dollars I can’t be able to play for them again," Kordzi told Accra-based Angel FM

He scored eight goals across all competitions for the phobians last season but he fell out with the coach and was let go by the club.

The bulky striker helped the capital-based club win the MTN FA Cup and also placed sixth in the Ghana Premier League last season.

The 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League season will commence on 9th September 2022.