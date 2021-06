1 hour ago

Ghanaian actor and comedian Funny Face says he’s expecting another set of twins.

The comic actor made this known during a recent interview on Hitz FM.

Funny Face who is already a father of a set of twin girls, Ella and Bella told the show host, Andy Dosty that he’s expecting another set, but this time around ‘two boys with a different woman’.

According to Funny Face, he got the new woman pregnant during the time he had issues with his first baby mama, Vannessa.