2 hours ago

Former Minister for Roads and Highways in the erstwhile Mahama administration, Inusah Abdulai B. Fuseini says the ongoing 2020 Presidential Election petition at the Supreme Court does not interest him.

According to the former Tamale Central Member of Parliament who is also an astute lawyer, he knows nothing about the proceedings in the Supreme Court concerning the 2020 election petition as he has not been following the case.

Responding to the host of Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on his thought about the ongoing Presidential Election petition, Inusah Fuseini who has served under the leadership of former President John Mahama shockingly said that he has not been following the case.

“Honestly speaking, I have not been following Mahama’s election petition. Have you seen me passed a comment about the 2020 election petition? I am not following the case,” he stated.

He added that he is prepared for whatever verdict that the Judges at the Supreme Court will give on the 2020 Presidential Election petition.

“ . . I am prepared for any eventuality in the case. I don’t have any interest in the election petition. To be honest with you, I am not following the case. I am fed up and so I am not following the case,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, John Dramani Mahama’s hope of a reversal of a decision by the Supreme Court not to allow him to reopen his case in the ongoing Presidential Election Petition case was dashed when a nine-member panel of the Court on Monday, February 22, 2020, upheld an earlier ruling by the same court when it dismissed the application by the Petitioner.

Mr Mahama was contesting a ruling by the court on Friday, he contended as a miscarriage of justice, which prevented him from reopening his case.