40 minutes ago

Musician cum artiste manager, Ogidi Brown says he will cease to rain curses on musician Fameye should the latter settle his debt to him.

According to Ogidi Brown, ex-manager of Fameye, his former protégé has incurred his wrath because he has refused to honor his part of a deal they had, making him very embittered.

Calling a spade a spade, Ogidi Brown narrated why he invoked curses on Fameye and also called on the Antoa god to intervene in their case.