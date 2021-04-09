13 minutes ago

Ghana captain and Swansea City player Andre Ayew says he is not thinking about his future with the Welsh side as all he thinks about is helping his side achieve things.

The Swans are pushing for promotion into the Premier League despite recent poor results.

Andre Ayew has been a shinning light for the Welsh side in their promotion push since returning from an abortive loan spell with Fenerbache in Turkey two seasons ago.

He helped the Welsh club get close to promotion but missed out when they lost in the play off games and is leading the charge this season too despite their recent poor form.

Swansea's promotion push is in tatters having lost four consecutive matches and Ayew says he is focued on the price and not about his future.

"We will see. When you start thinking about that, it takes away some of your focus, and I don't want that," he told FourFourTwo.

"It could get to a point where that question will come - 'Are you staying or going?' - but right now I'm happy here.

"There's the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup in 2022, so I need to be in the best possible shape for those, as they're very important to me.

"But first I need to focus on making sure Swansea achieve things this season."

Ayew has scored 14 goals in the ongoing campaign for the Swans.