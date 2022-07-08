2 hours ago

Dr Arthur Kobina Kennedy of the governing New Patriotic Party has said President Nana Akufo-Addo has failed and expressed happiness that one of his harshest critics, Dr Richard Amoako Baah, has now seen the failings of the president following his decision to go to the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.

“When I foresaw government going to the IMF and spoke about it, the likes of Dr Richard Amoako Baah described me as cancer on the party's skin. It is not my training not to talk truth to power. I did it during the era of the late Rawlings' military junta so why not today when my own party is in power?” he said.

The one-time campaign manager for the president, during the 2008 elections, applauded Dr Amoah Baah for his admission of Nana Akufo-Addo’s failure while speaking on the Citizens Show hosted by Nana Bobie Ansah on Accra100.5FM on Wednesday, July 7, 2022.

“I'm sad that Dr AmoaKo Baah had to tell me he was wrong about his impression of me. Going to IMF is a sign of failure, so, I thank Dr Amoah Baah for his candid position on my views,” Dr Kennedy stated.

According to Dr Amoako Baah, he erred for earlier caricaturing Dr Arthur Kennedy.

“I was wrong; you were right and you have been vindicated...I didn’t know what you knew at the time. After all, that is what has happened, you were right,” Dr Amoako Baah told Dr Kennedy on the show.

He said the government must show remorse for some of its actions and inaction.