2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko shot stopper, Kwame Baah is happy he has been able to shut up his critics with his performance in the goal post.

The Ghana U-23 goalie who started the season as Kotoko's second choice goalkeeper has now usurped the no 1 Felix Annan in the pecking order.

Baah deputized for the club captain and No 1 goalie when he went to perform his nuptials with his girlfriend Franca Yeboah in January.

Most people thought Annan will return to the goal post as soon as he returns from his wedding break but that has not been the case as he has made the Kotoko goalpost his own for good.

"It's all about hard work, though Felix is my senior and the first choice goalkeeper but, I couldn't disappoint"

"The challenge to keep manning the post came after I featured in the win against Hearts of Oak".... He stressed when speaking on Nhyira FM.

He is glad fans who said all sort of stuff about him have now changed their minds due to his hard-work in post for the club.

"Some fans said a whole lot of things but, they have come to the understanding that it's all about hard work and determination"he added.