1 hour ago

Legon Cities coach Bashir Hayford has spilled the beans about his current plight at the ambitious Ghana Premier League club with the appointment of Maxwell Konadu as their new coach.

Veteran Bashir Hayford came in to replace German-Bosnia coach Goran Barjaktarevic in November 2020, who was sacked few days after losing 3-0 to Great Olympics in Match Day two in the current season.

The former Kotoko, Ashgold coach has been in charge of the team for more than eight months but not much has changed as the team is heavily battling relegation.

With two matches to end the season Legon Cities appointed former Kotoko and Wa All Stars coach Maxwell Konadu who lost his first game against Elmina Sharks last Sunday.

In a short letter announcing the appointment of Maxwell Konadu, the club failed to mention Bashir Hayford and just said Maxwell Konadu had been brought in to augment the technical team.

According to Bashir Hayford, Maxwell Konadu said that he could not work with him as he had too much respect for him as his senior.

"Coach Maxwell Konadu declares me as a senior coach that he can't work with me to report to him." he told Ashh Fm.

"I proposed my one month leave so that he (Maxwell Konadu) can get a free hand to operate"

"I am not disappointed for Legon Cities appointing coach Maxwell as technical Director, how can I be disappointed, I'm not."