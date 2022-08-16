50 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo has expressed her gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his support during her “difficult time.”

“I am exceedingly grateful for your understanding, compassion, and unending devotion throughout this past year, especially during a very difficult period for me where I have had to be away from office. Your kind support has been very much welcome and for that, I remain eternally grateful,” she said in a statement.

Adwoa Safo was dismissed as Minister of Gender and Social Protection in July, following her long absence from Parliament and the Ministry.

Her dismissal was in accordance with article 81 (a) of the constitution, according to the Presidency.

The legislator said she had handed over official assets to the Ministry’s Administrator.

She believes her dismissal from the Ministry will give her more time to “concentrate on parliamentary responsibilities and constituency engagements”.

Parliament watchdog Odekro’s analysis pegs Sarah Adwoa Safo’s absence at 40 missed sittings.

Speaking to Joy News from the US, back in May, she attributed her long absence from Parliament to family issues, saying, among others, that her son was unwell.

Sarah Adwoa Safo also accused some Minority MPs members and a number of her colleague Majority MPs of engaging in a political witch hunt against her.

Source: citifmonline