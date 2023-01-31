10 minutes ago

Former Asante Kotoko forward Stephen Amankona has expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the entire supporters of the club for their unflinching support for him during his time.

Amankona was an expensive mistake by the reds as he failed to glitter after a massive move from the Bibires in October 2021.

He sealed a transfer move back to his old club on Monday, 30th January 2023 after a handful of appearances for the club.

The forward departs Asante Kotoko after struggling to settle into the team despite his brilliant form for the Bibires.

“I am grateful to the Kotoko fans for the support they provided me.I had a lot of experience at Kotoko. Returning to Kotoko is possible, I love Kotoko and wanted to prove a point but sometimes it was difficult getting playing time and that was worrying” Stephen Amankona told Oyerepa FM/TV in an interview.

He joined the reds from Berekum Chelsea but struggled to replicate the form that convinced Asante Kotoko to sign him in 2021.

He was on the fringes of the first team as he fell down the pecking order at the club and had to seek a fresh lease of life.

Amankona made his name on the local scene with his incredible performance for the Bibires in the 2020/21 season where he netted 10 goals in 28 matches.

He also helped Berekum Chelsea reach the MTN FA Cup semi-final.

Amankona leaves Kotoko after helping them win the Premier League title last season.

The player made 22 appearances for Asante Kotoko in the league scoring just one goal and providing one assist.