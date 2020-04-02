2 hours ago

Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Mr. Kofi Akpaloo, has opined Ghana is not in normal times.

The fight against the coronavirus is a collective one, hence the need for everyone to join in the fight, he posited.

He believes the government must develop measures to target the poor and marginalised in society especially when a partial lockdown has been announced.

Majority of Ghanaians he said live from hand to mouth and asking them to lockdown is not the best.

He condemned the alleged attacks on the public by the military who have been assigned duty in the ongoing operation.

The outbreak in Africa he stated has exposed our leaders and how they exhibit poor leadership.

”I am happy coronavirus has arrived. Whoever developed the virus has done well because it has exposed African leaders and their poor leadership,” he said.

Mr. Akaploo told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that, the outbreak has shown that Ghana and Africa as a whole, is not prepared for lockdown compared to the European countries.

The outbreak he argued is a ”biological weapon” which has been introduced. This is why people are being asked to stay home”.

”Some workers in the hospitality industry have been asked to go home. The government must, therefore, pay these workers. We have to do it,” he added.

Source: rainbowradioonline