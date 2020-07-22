5 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer has brushed away suggestions that he his ready to quit Trapani for his old club Salernitana.

The defensive midfielder moved from Salernitana to join Trapani in the January transfer window.

Odjer initially joined Salernitana in the 2015/2016 season from Catania and spent about four years there before departing in January.

The 23 year old says he is dedicated to the cause of Trapani and is happy and ready to give out his best for his new side.

As we read in the "Giornale di Sicilia", the Trapani midfielder, Moses Odjer, has his say in view of the season finale.

"I have never called anyone to return to my old club. I am happy in Trapani and I am ready to give my best. I have a fundamental objective which is to help the team conquer a better position at the end of the season."

Odjer has made 20 appearances since joining Trapani in the January transfer window.