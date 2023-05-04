2 hours ago

Randy Abbey, the patron of Heart of Lions, expressed his joy over his team's promotion to the Ghanaian topflight and highlighted that the Volta Region has been devoid of top-flight football for an extended period.

Heart of Lions, along with Brong Ahafo United and Accra Great Olympics, were relegated from the elite league in 2015 and have been striving for a return to the top flight ever since.

The team achieved promotion by securing the Division One League Zone 3 championship with a comfortable 16-point lead and four matches to spare.

In response to their qualification, the GFA EXCO member expressed his elation, stating that the region has missed top-flight football for a long time.

During an interview with Original FM in Accra, he said, "I am happy for the people of Kpando and its environs, especially the Volta Region, that the Premier League is back."

Abbey further emphasized that the Volta Region has been deprived of Premier League football for an extended period and expressed gratitude that the team had returned to the top-flight.

Abbey recalled the tension and excitement that surrounded the game between Heart of Lions and Volta Rangers in Ho and noted the packed stadium as evidence of the region's enthusiasm for the return of top-flight football.