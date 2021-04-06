7 minutes ago

Isaac Larbi, the 22-year-old man who was initially arrested for stealing a motorbike shocked the Kwabenya Police after confessing to killing his wife, Akosua Abigail.

According to the man, the ghost of his 20 year old deceased wife was haunting him, hence his confession.

The suspect narrated to the Kwabenya Police that he killed his wife after a misunderstanding between them at Onakwase in the Eastern Region, after which he was being haunted by her ghost

In an interview with Accra based Joy FM, aired on the 6th April edition of the morning news, as monitored by Ghanaguardian.com, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Eastern Region Police, Francis Gomado explained that the body of the deceased has been retrieved after the suspect's confession.

“He confessed to the Police that he killed his wife after a misunderstanding ensued between them and he has dumped the body somewhere near a refuse dump three weeks before his arrest. Police upon this confession took suspect to Onakwase confirm the story.” He said.

“The suspect took the police to where he dumped his late wife and the body has since been discovered, conveyed and deposited at the police hospital mortuary for preservation awaiting autopsy,” He added.