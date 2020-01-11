33 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko legend Abdul Karim Razak aka Goldenboy has expressed his preparedness to coach Accra Hearts of Oak who are currently without a substantive trainer.

Hearts sacked their substantive coach Kim Grant after a string of poor results after the home defeat against Berekum Chelsea on match day one.

Assistant coach Edward Nii Odoom has been acting as the club's coach in the interim, overseeing the club's three nil defeat at Medeama.

Goldenboy Abdul Razak had two stints with Kotoko as a player and also helped the club win its first Ghana Premier League title in a decade as a coach but is keen on the Hearts job.

"It's true I'm have expressed my interest in Hearts of oak job"he told Ashh Fm

"In the modern era coaching is not paper work for me God has given me more idea to coach" he said