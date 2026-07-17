I’m looking forward to offers from Premier League and Saudi – Kwasi Sibo

Footballer in a bright yellow kit crouches on a grass pitch, ready to receive or control the ball during a match.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 17, 2026

Ghana midfielder Kwasi Sibo says he is considering offers from the Premier League and the Saudi Pro League as he decides the next destination of his career following the expiry of his contract with Spanish club Real Oviedo.

The 28-year-old told 3Sports that discussions with clubs are progressing well and that he expects to make a decision within the next week.

“I have offers from the Premiership. I have offers from the Saudi Premier League. So I’m looking forward to those offers within this week. I will know because I feel like I’m still young. I’m 28. I’m not old,” Sibo said.

Sibo’s growing list of admirers comes after an impressive showing for Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The midfielder made his tournament debut against Panama before earning a starting place against England and went on to feature in all four of the Black Stars’ matches.

He played a total of 249 minutes as Ghana advanced beyond the group stage before their campaign ended in the Round of 32, with his composed displays in midfield drawing attention from clubs across Europe and the Middle East.

The former Real Oviedo player remains determined to continue competing at the highest level and has not ruled out extending his stay in European football.

“I still have the strength to be in Europe, to compete. If my agent is able to find a team that will be competing in the Champions League, I’m always at service and I’m ready to face that challenge,” he added.

Sibo joined Real Oviedo in 2024 on a free transfer from Amorebieta after previous spells with Real Betis, UD Ibiza, Skenderbeu, Watford, Urartu and Amorebieta. His performances in Spain further enhanced his reputation before his contract came to an end this summer.

Among the clubs pursuing the Ghana international are Greek side PAOK, who have opened direct talks and are understood to have offered him a two-year contract. The Thessaloniki club see Sibo as an experienced midfielder capable of bringing defensive solidity, composure on the ball and leadership to their squad ahead of the new season.

Interest is not limited to Greece, however. Clubs in England, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are also monitoring the midfielder’s situation, making him one of the most sought-after free agents available during the current transfer window.

With several attractive offers on the table and ambitions of playing Champions League football still firmly in sight, Sibo now faces one of the biggest decisions of his career, with an announcement on his future expected in the coming days.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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