3 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Abdul Fatawu Safiu says that he is lucky to be back with Kotoko for his second spell after signing a two-year contract with the club.

The 26-year-old's new contract will keep him at the Ghanaian giants until January 2026.

Safiu previously played for Kotoko during the 2018-2019 season, where he made a significant impact, scoring 13 goals in 16 appearances.

His contributions helped Kotoko reach the CAF Confederation Cup.

Following his time in Ghana, he played in Sweden for Trelleborgs FF and FC Trollhättan.

Expressing his excitement about returning to Kotoko, Safiu described himself as a lucky man to have the opportunity to play for the club he supports.

He said, "Everyone knows Kotoko is the club that I support, and as a youngster, it was my dream to play for Kotoko. To get that opportunity twice makes me feel lucky and ready to do everything to help the team."

Coach Prosper Narteh welcomed Safiu back to the club, highlighting his talent and the belief that he can significantly contribute to Kotoko's ambitions, especially in their quest to return to the CAF Champions League.

Safiu's return is expected to strengthen Kotoko's attacking options, and fans are eagerly anticipating his role in the team's pursuit of success.