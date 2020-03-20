52 minutes ago

The Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, has finally responded to trolls over his absence at the breakfast meeting held at the Jubilee House yesterday.

According to trolls on social media, the famous man of God was not invited because the government needed highly anointed men of God to pray in unison for the country amidst the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

But responding to the critics, there was no need for him to be worried about such issues because his level of anointing cannot be compared to some of the pastors invited for the meeting.

“No one should say I am not on the same level with those men of God. I'm more anointed than some of them. I became a pastor before some of them were called by God. I respect all the men of God invited to the meeting but not all. I believe they call themselves pastors who have gone to pray but as for me, I know it is only a few who will have God listen to their prayers,” Owusu Bempah asserted.

The self-acclaimed prophet added that some of these men of God after the meeting have called him but he cannot disclose their identity to the media.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo called for a meeting with the various heads of religious bodies to hold a prayer session at the Jubilee House in Accra on Thursday, March 19, 2020 amidst the growing cases of the deadly coronavirus in the country.

Present at the meeting included members of the Christian Council, Bishop Conference, Rev. Eastwood Anaba, Archbishop Duncan Williams, among others.

Source: Ghanaweb