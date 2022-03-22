3 hours ago

Belgian-born defender Dennis Frimpong Odoi says that he feels more Belgian than Ghanaian after he was handed a maiden call up to play for Ghana at the twilight of his career.

The 33 year old former Fulham defender says that he is happy to represent the country of his father but is surprised at the time it came as he had given up hope.

Ghana will renew hostilities with perennial rivals Nigeria when the two sides clash in the first leg clash of the 2022 World Cup play offs at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The game will be the decider to see which among the two football power houses will head to the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

“I had already put away hope, but suddenly I got a phone call that the papers were in order.” Odoi told Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad in an interview

“We've been working on this for years,” says Odoi. “The contact came when I was playing at Fulham. But the papers never got round, so I had already left that ambition behind me. But look: soon I will be international for the first time.”

“I was a bit surprised. These are two vital matches that we are going to play. I might even go to the World Cup. Do I feel like a real Ghanaian? We are not going to be stupid: I am of course more Belgian. But my father is from Ghana, so that's part of me anyway. That is why I am proud to play for the national team.”

“I've heard that everything is very well organized. National teams in the African continent are often chaotic, but apparently that is not the case with Ghana." the former Fulham star concluded.

The experienced player was born in Leuven Belgium to a Ghanaian father and a Belgian mother.

Odoi is versatile and can play at center back, full back position and even in midfield.

He played for Fulham for a long time and also had stints with OH Leuven, Anderlecht, Sint Truiden among others.

Ghana will host Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium on 25th March 2022 before taking on the three time African Champions in the return league on 29th March 2022 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.