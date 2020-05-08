1 hour ago

Most footballers the world over have managers or agents who are in charge of their contracts and commercial deals.

It is to help them concentrate on the game on the pitch while these trusted lieutenants handle the money side of the game for them.

More often than not agents are trusted persons footballers entrust their future with to help broker good deals and commercials beffiting of their status.

But with Kotoko defender Patrick Yeboah he has been his own man since day one without employing any agent or manager to help him.

The left back has been impressive for the porcupine warrior since joining the club from Karela United last season.

He says there has been a long queue of persons who are interested in managing him but has turned all of them down as he prefers handling his own matters without a third person.

“I do not have a manager because I have been my own man since I started playing professional football.

“Before I did not have people pushing me to become my manager but it will surprise you now the number of people who are pressing me with their desire to manage me.” he told Kotoko Express App.

“It is a great experience and one that increases your love the zeal to die for the club even more.” he concluded.