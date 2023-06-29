1 hour ago

Caleb Amankwah, the talented defender whose contract with Hearts of Oak has expired, has shed light on his future with the club.

The 25-year-old joined Hearts of Oak in 2021, coming from Aduana Stars, and quickly established himself as a key player for the team.

He played a significant role in ending the club's trophy drought by helping them secure the Ghana Premier League title in the 2020/21 season.

In an interview with Kessben FM, the former WAFA defender disclosed that discussions regarding his future are currently taking place between him and the club.

"At the moment, we are in negotiations with the club. It would not be good to leave as a free agent because the club has supported me a lot. So, we are engaging with the club to make the best decisions," he stated.

Amankwah showcased his skills in the recently concluded season, making 24 appearances, scoring 3 goals, and providing 1 assist.

Since joining Hearts of Oak, he has already won one Ghana Premier League title and two FA Cup titles with the club.

As talks continue between the player and the club, the outcome of their negotiations will determine whether he will continue to contribute to the success of Hearts of Oak in the seasons to come.