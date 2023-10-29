59 minutes ago

The Chief Executive Officer of S.O. Herbal, Dr Sophia Asi Ocansey has sworn to take legal action against certain individuals who have associated her with lesbianism.

This comes after a leaked audio making waves on social media featured two women claiming to have evidence that Dr Sophia Ocansey is a lesbian and possesses male genitalia.

Reacting to such allegations on a live radio interview on Angel FM on October 28, Dr Ocansey denied such reports and dared those involved to provide evidence to buttress their claims. She gave the origins of the allegations, stating that it begun after she bailed out a lady who was detained unlawfully.

She explained “All I did was to bail a lady someone had put behind bars. Because she had an examination the next day. And people began saying that that lady was my lesbian partner.”

She further fingered a certain lady called “boss lady” as the one behind such rumors and threatened to take her and all those responsible for such accusations to court if they failed to provide any evidence to prove their claims.

“I want Bosslady to understand that this case will not end at the police station, I will take the court and she will be forced to provide evidence and pictures that I am a lesbian and I have a manhood,” she threatened.

