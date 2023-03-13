3 hours ago

Former Food and Agriculture Minister and New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, says he will continue to serve the country even if it costs him an arm and a leg.

Delivering a public lecture at UPSA in Accra, the former Minister said he is passionate about seeing the economy grow and will not relent on his efforts in serving Ghana.

He also used the opportunity to reject claims that he is arrogant. Dr. Akoto insisted that his level of confidence is usually misconstrued as being pompous.

“I’m passionate to serve my mother Ghana with all that is within me even if it costs me an arm and a leg. For those who know me, I’m known to be confident, very passionate and have very strong views on many subjects. Frequently I have been often being perceived as arrogant and too serious, but that is far from the reality. In fact, I’m a very friendly person, very open,” he stated.

He expressed appreciation to his family, friends and colleagues in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the overwhelming support given him when he announced his intention to contest for the flagbearership position of the party.

“I’m moved by the immense support that I have received so far, ever since I announced my intentions to contest the flagbearership race of the NPP. I never knew there were so many people who have quietly followed my political progress over the years and continue to believe in me” Dr. Afriyie Akoto,

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto who has been quiet since resigning said he has been campaigning quietly.

He claims to have toured the entire country in order to rally New Patriotic Party delegates ahead of the party’s primaries.

Source: citifmonline