President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said, he is unaware of any form intimidation by any group of people in any of the Electoral Commission’s voters registration exercise centres across the country.

“One thing that excites me most is that the registration exercise in Ashanti region and other areas has been very peaceful, I haven’t heard of any person being denied the opportunity to register on grounds that you are not this or what so go we can't register you every person has the right to go and register."

“What I have heard is that the exercise is going on smoothly in Asawase and Asokore-Mampong, we thank God for that. That is the most important thing to us all to leave in unity and peace."

The President made this shocking revelation while addressing Islamic worshipers in Kumasi Central Mosque on Friday 31st July, 2020 after afternoon Juma Muslim prayers as part of the Eid-ul-Adha festivities.

While addressing the congregantes, the president assured the Asawase constituents that, efforts are underway to fix poor roads in the constituency in the coming days stating the road minister was supposed to be with him to brief on plans for roads but he is mourning his late sister.”

The President said, the year 2020 is unique because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, however, the nation is still counting on God to have mercy upon the nation expressing confidence that cases recorded in the country won’t worsen like other nations.

He commended the Islamic leaders in the mosque for leading by example by observing all the COVID-19 protocols including wearing of nose marks.

He urged the Zongo community members not to give up in the national battle against the spread of the deadly Coronavirus disease.

“I have come to beg you again for the elevation you gave me during the 2016 general elections, the time has come for you to repeat what you did for me and NPP to continue my vision for the nation,’’ he pleaded.

The president added, “I leave everything to you to be the judge of the work I have done for you and the nation, if you are pleased with the work that I have done so far…then please vote for me to continue my work on December 7th, 2020 to give you more for the development of the nation” he stressed with a soft tone.

